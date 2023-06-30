GIBS Business School Secures Top Rankings in Business Today's Best B-schools Survey 2023

Bangalore, India - GIBS (Global Institute of Business Studies) has once again proven its mettle in the highly competitive landscape of management education in India. The recently published Business Today's Best B-schools Survey 2023 has recognized GIBS Bangalore as one of the leading B-schools in the country, solidifying its position among the top institutions for management education.
A key factor contributing to GIBS's success is its exceptional placement performance, which has been acknowledged in the survey. The institute has secured a position among the top 100 B-schools for its remarkable placement performance, ranking at an impressive 83. This achievement is a testament to GIBS's strong industry connections, which enable students to secure lucrative job opportunities with renowned organizations. GIBS has received a commendable ranking of 65 in this category, underscoring its commitment to staying abreast of emerging trends and equipping students with forward-thinking skills.
In terms of city-wise rankings, GIBS has been positioned at an outstanding 10th rank in Bangalore, a city renowned for its thriving business ecosystem and numerous prestigious B-schools. This recognition reaffirms GIBS's strong presence and contribution to the management education landscape in Bangalore.
Another noteworthy achievement for GIBS is its ranking among the top 100 private B-schools in the country, securing an impressive position at 76. This recognition emphasizes GIBS's excellence in delivering quality education in the private education sector and its dedication to nurturing the business leaders of tomorrow.
The success of GIBS can be attributed to several key factors that set it apart from other B-schools in Bangalore and across the country. The institute's commitment to providing holistic education, blending theoretical knowledge with practical exposure, has been instrumental in shaping its reputation. GIBS offers PGDM and BBA programs that are meticulously designed to equip students with the skills, knowledge, and industry-relevant expertise necessary to excel in their careers.
Furthermore, GIBS places a strong emphasis on industry collaborations and partnerships, which play a pivotal role in enhancing students' learning experiences. The institute actively engages with industry leaders, inviting guest lectures, organizing workshops, and facilitating internships and placements to ensure that students are well-prepared for the corporate world.
The infrastructure and facilities at GIBS are also noteworthy. The GIBS campus boasts modern amenities for students, including state-of-the-art classrooms, roof top cafeteria, well-stocked libraries, computer labs, Sports Arena, Amphitheatre and dedicated spaces for extracurricular activities with inhouse hostel facilities and its look like corporate house. This fosters a conducive learning environment and provides students with the resources they need to excel academically.
Moreover, GIBS's faculty, comprising experienced professionals from diverse fields, plays a crucial role in shaping the students' learning journey. The faculty members bring a wealth of industry experience and academic expertise, ensuring that students receive a comprehensive education that combines theoretical knowledge with practical insights.
Commenting on the achievement, Mt. Ritesh Goyal - Managing Director of GIBS expressed his pride and gratitude. He mentioned that We are delighted to be recognized once again as one of the top B-schools in the country. This achievement is a witness to our unwavering commitment to providing quality education and preparing our students for successful careers. We are dedicated to continually evolving and innovating to meet the ever-changing demands of the corporate world.
GIBS (Global Institute of Business Studies) has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation, research and entrepreneurship (IRE) as well as providing students with extensive training program through its Finishing School for final placements. These elements have played a pivotal role in securing GIBS's impressive rankings in the Business Today's Best B-schools Survey 2023.
The institute's focus on innovation and research enables students to develop a forward-thinking mindset and stay abreast of emerging trends in the business world. GIBS encourages students to think creatively, explore new ideas and contribute to knowledge creation through research initiatives. This emphasis on IRE not only enhances the learning experience but also equips students with the skills and mindset required to tackle complex business challenges.
Additionally, GIBS's Finishing programs go beyond traditional classroom education, providing students with practical skills and grooming them to become industry-ready professionals. These programs include personality development workshops, communication skills training, leadership development sessions, and industry exposure opportunities. The Finishing programs bridge the gap between academia and the corporate world, ensuring that GIBS graduates possess the necessary skills and confidence to excel in their careers.
The integration of IRE and the comprehensive Finishing programs have undoubtedly played a crucial role in GIBS's ranking success. These initiatives empower students to become innovative thinkers, pursue entrepreneurial ventures, and possess the skills required to make a significant impact in the business arena. By fostering a culture of innovation and equipping students with practical skills through Finishing programs, GIBS stands out among its peers and continues to produce exceptional business professionals.
In conclusion, GIBS's impressive rankings in the Business Today's Best B-schools Survey 2023 reaffirm its position as a leading institution for management education. The institute's exceptional placement performance, future orientation, city-wise ranking in Bangalore, and recognition as a top private B-school reflect its unwavering commitment to providing quality education and nurturing the business leaders of tomorrow. With its holistic approach to education, industry connections, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and experienced faculty, GIBS continues to shine as a top choice for students seeking a transformative education experience in Bangalore's vibrant business landscape.