IAAPI Amusement Expo 2024: India's Entertainment Future Unveils in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: As the amusement industry's landmark event, the IAAPI Amusement Expo 2024, gears up to dazzle India, it heralds an era of innovation, collaboration, and growth for the amusement sector. Supported by the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, this is more than an expo; it's a beacon for the future of leisure and entertainment in India.

The 22nd edition of the Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) Amusement Expo, scheduled from February 27th to 29th, 2024, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, is all set to redefine the contours of the amusement industry. With an anticipated footfall comprising industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders, the Expo is the perfect amalgamation of business and creativity under one roof.

This year’s expo will also coincide with IAAPI’s 25th Anniversary Celebration. This show is the biggest till date in its silver jubilee year. Founded in 1999, IAAPI is the apex body representing the interest of Amusement Park, Theme Park, Water Park, Indoor Amusement Centres (IAC) in India.

The Expo not only serves as a platform for showcasing the latest in cutting-edge products, services, and technologies but also as a conclave for thought leadership, where participants can engage in meaningful discussions on industry trends, challenges, and opportunities. The event is poised to host over 165 exhibitors from India and 35 overseas companies, representing a diverse array of countries including Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among others.

A key highlight of the Amusement Expo 2024 is its array of concurrent events such as the IAC Connect conference, a Networking Evening, the National Amusement Awards, and a Training Programme, all designed to facilitate unparalleled networking opportunities and learning experiences. These side events are integral to the Expo's mission of fostering innovation and collaboration within the industry.

Reflecting on the industry's potential, Mr. Srikanth Goenka, Chairman of IAAPI, emphasized the Indian amusement sector's significant growth potential as a space ripe for innovation and development. "The IAAPI Expo 2024 is not just an expo but a catalyst for new opportunities and collaborations," he stated, highlighting the event's role in shaping the future of amusement in India.

Moreover, Mr. ND Rana, IAAPI Chairman for the amusement expo, pointed out the nascent stage of the Indian amusement park industry and its enormous growth potential. The Expo aims to unify industry members across India to contribute to this burgeoning market. With the show floor area exceeding one lakh sq. ft, the event has already garnered a positive response, with thousands of participation requests and registrations from delegates eager to connect with leading players and vendors from across the world.

Since its establishment in 1999, IAAPI has been a pivotal force in the amusement and entertainment industry in India. Boasting over 500 members, including SMEs, park operators, and equipment manufacturers, it serves as the sector's voice and advocate for advancement. This year being the 25th Anniversary of the association the IAAPI Expo 2024 is going to be a grand celebration and is a testament to this ongoing commitment, offering a platform for industry stakeholders to witness the evolution of India's amusement industry firsthand and to be a part of its promising future.

For those looking to explore the myriad opportunities that the amusement industry has to offer, the IAAPI Amusement Expo 2024 is an unmissable event. It promises to be a grand affair, setting new benchmarks for innovation and collaboration, and paving the way for the future of amusement in India.

Register Now: https://iaapi.org/about-expo-2024

Dates: February 27-29, 2024

Venue: Hall 4, Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO Compound, Western Express Highway, Goregaon East, Mumbai, India.