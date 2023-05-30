No More Bets: Tamil Nadu Takes a Stand Against Online Gambling

It's official - Tamil Nadu is putting its foot down on online gambling! Governor RN Ravi approved a Bill to ban online rummy and poker, along with other online games that involve betting within the Gateway of South India. However, there’s more to the new law than just online gambling! It also aims to regulate popular activities like fantasy sports, potentially putting them under the scrutiny of a multi-member committee.
According to Justice K Chandru, the retired Madras High Court judge who led a four-member committee tasked with making recommendations on online gambling in the state, the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill is a solution to mounting concerns around online gambling.
New Regulations for the Entertainment Industry
Chandru said there was a unity across all parties, especially when it comes to gambling games involving real money. However, fantasy gaming won’t see a blanket ban right away. Instead, every single company will be scrutinized by a special committee to determine whether they'll be regulated or banned. Nevertheless, if you are still looking for a reliable online casino in indian rupees, there are a lot of gambling review portals you can trust.
As Chandru explains, the rules are yet to be framed and the committee will be formed when the Gazette notification is published. This all started with an ordinance that was later passed as a Bill by the state assembly, seeking to ban online rummy and poker.
Of course, online gaming firms aren't taking this lying down. Considering previous court judgments classified rummy and poker as games of skill rather than chance, these companies are pursuing legal recourse to overturn the ban.
E-Gaming Federation Opposes the New Framework
The Indian E-Gaming Federation was quick to express its dissatisfaction with the new set of rules. The Federation’s secretary, Malay Kumar Shukla, explained they will take action based on the legal advice they receive. Meanwhile, Roland Landers, the CEO at All India Gaming Federation says they are not afraid to “challenge the constitutionality of the law”.
What Does the New Law Bring?
Thew new law is the result of a great public concern, after a several persons decided to end their lives due to gambling debt they accumulated online. The initiative to regulate or ban online gambling started in autumn 2022, and resolved rather quickly, not only by Indian standards.
The new Law prohibits gambling advertisements of any king. This includes both games for real money and alternative, virtual stakes. Tamil Nadu authorities made sure to implement an elaborate system of penalties for anyone engaging in the activity
Offenders could be subject to imprisonment for up to three months, a fine of up to ₹5,000, or both. Those who encourage others to engage in online gambling or games of chance may also face severe repercussions. The new legislation provides for imprisonment of up to one year or a fine of up to ₹5 lahks, or both, for anyone found guilty of such inducement.
The ban on online gambling in Tamil Nadu takes a firm stance against those offering online gambling services or games of poker and rummy with money or other stakes, as well. Offenders may face imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of up to ₹10 lakh or both.
In addition to the ban on online gambling, the new legislation in the state cracks the door open for establishing the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority. This authority will be comprised of a team of experts, including an officer who has retired from a post no lower than that of Chief Secretary, an officer who has retired from a post no lower than that of Inspector General of Police, an information technology expert, a renowned psychologist, and an online gaming specialist.