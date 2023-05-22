Top 5 Best Art Gallery Exhibitions in India [Modern Art 2023]

New Delhi (India), May 22: Here are the Top 5 art galleries in India known for showcasing contemporary and traditional Indian art:
1. Aakriti Art Gallery
Aakriti Art Gallery is a renowned art gallery located in India. It is known for its focus on contemporary Indian art and has gained recognition for promoting emerging artists as well as established ones. Aakriti Art Gallery showcases a diverse range of artworks, including paintings, sculptures, photography, and mixed media installations.
It’s a Kolkata-based gallery having one of the largest online inventories of over 2000 artworks.
The works come from the artists like M.F. Husain, S.H. Raza, Jogen Chowdhury, Rabin Mondal, Lalu Prasad Shaw and sculptors Akhil Chandra Das, Subrata Biswas, Tapas Biswas, Asim Basu, Bimal Kundu, etc. renowned national and international collectors and also from eminent and established galleries.
Aakriti Art Gallery has a spacious and well-curated exhibition space, and it actively participates in national and international art fairs and collaborations. The gallery also has a strong online presence, allowing art enthusiasts to explore and purchase artworks through their website.
2. National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA)
National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), New Delhi: Located in the capital city, NGMA is the premier government-run art gallery in India, housing an extensive collection of modern and contemporary Indian art.
3. Kala Ghoda Art Precinct
Kala Ghoda Art Precinct, Mumbai: Located in South Mumbai, the Kala Ghoda Art Precinct is an area that houses several art galleries, museums, and cultural institutions. It hosts the annual Kala Ghoda Arts Festival.
4. Sakshi Gallery
Sakshi Gallery, Mumbai: Sakshi Gallery is a renowned contemporary art gallery that has been promoting Indian and international artists for over three decades. It has a strong focus on contemporary Indian art.
5. Tao Art Gallery
Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai: Tao Art Gallery is a contemporary art space that showcases works by emerging and established Indian artists. It aims to create dialogue and engagement through its exhibitions.
Please note that the art scene is dynamic, and galleries may evolve or change over time. It's always a good idea to check their websites or contact them directly for the most up-to-date information on exhibitions and visiting hours.
