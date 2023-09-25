Top Web Development Companies in India 2023

Leave Websites Aside for 5 minutes, we’ll tell you a story first.

Story of Combat Flip Flops – The tale begins with an unemployed man, Matt Griffin, who wanted to make big bucks but couldn’t find anything. One day, he came up with an idea to sell flip-flops when he visited a combat boot factory in Afghanistan. He convinces his two friends, Donald Lee & Andy Sewrey, to make a website and start selling "Combat Flip Flops", which are nothing but durable & robust flip flops.

Now – the company makes about $500,000 revenue with just 2 employees and a single office operating from Washington, USA.

This is how important websites are today to sell your products. Websites have a number of benefits and the one that fails to understand this simple phenomenon will fall behind.

Now the question comes, where do you get your websites developed and how to find a reliable partner? Some of the best and cost effective companies are from India and the country is slowly becoming the IT hub of the world. Therefore, to help you out, here is the perfect list of top web development companies which you can consider for your next big project.

Facts & Numbers about Web Development Companies

· As per GoodFirms, a crowded web design is considered the most common web design mistake by small businesses.

· 88.5% of users cited slow speed as the top reason for visitors to leave a site.

· 61.8% of all the websites ever made are in English.

· Every minute more than 380 new websites are developed.

· 88% of users reported to not returning to a website after a bad experience.

List of 10+ Best Web Development Companies in India 2023 -2024

1. Konstant Infosolutions

Number one on the list is Konstant Infosolutions, one of the top Web development companies in India. It is reputed for providing client centric innovative solutions in diverse fields ranging from real estate to healthcare. The team of Konstant Infosolutions consists of top web developers in India to ensure the best results for its clients. The company specializes in both backend and frontend application development and uses various advanced technologies like AR/VR, IoT, e-commerce, cloud integration, mobile app development and much more.

They possess an experience of 20+ years in the industry and focus on creativity, innovation and functionality. They are also ranked as one of the top Web Development Companies in India by various research and review companies like AppFutura, ITFirms, etc.

2. Mphasis

Mphasis is a web development company in India renowned for creating robust mobile applications and experiences for users. With a team of experienced developers & designers, Mphasis provides the best in industry IT solutions. The experts are very supportive and create personalized solutions. Trust and transparency are the motto of the company and quality services 0are their assurance. Some web development services India provided by the Mphasis include iOS and Android app development, UI/UX design, mobile app & web development, etc. It has worked with Starbucks, Amazon, Microsoft, and much more.

3. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is an IT service provider and consulting firm that is headquartered in Pune and has a registered office in Mumbai. The company is a part of the Mahindra group & strives to achieve more and help organizations build their businesses better by providing IT solutions. The company has built processes and solutions for organizations across the globe.

4. Infosys

Started in 1981, Infosys has experience in delivering IT solutions & consulting to global enterprises for over four decades now. The company is known for employing diverse talent from different parts of the world and is committed to being an organized and sustainable firm. As per their site, Infosys has a vast clientele of 1800+ enterprises.

5. TCS

Tata Consultancy Service (or TCS) is an IT solution and top app development company in India that has been serving clients globally for the last 50 years. The company is a place to the smartest minds that turn mind concepts into reality. Note that TCS is a subsidiary of the conglomerate Tata Group and is currently being helmed by Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

6. KnackForge

KnackForge was started by 4 core team members in 2011 who had core strength in delivering content management solutions. The company facilitates IT services to its clients with absolute transparency and allows them to grow & flourish. The firm currently specializes in AWS services and developing custom software applications.

7. iMobDev

iMobDev is one of the top website-building companies in India that offers maintenance, product engineering, application migration, and enterprise solution development services. The company was started in 2009 and has successfully delivered over 400 applications for iOS and Android marketplaces. The company is located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and was founded by Deepak Patel.

8. Nityo Infotech

Founded by CEO, Naveen Kumar, Nityo Infotech is a US-based software and product development company that specializes in building Enterprise Solution Applications. The organization has served different industries such as Fitness, Security, Travel, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Finance. The company claims to bring benefits to its clients through its custom solutions and work with them to boost their revenue, maximize customer engagement, and use the latest tech tools to thrive. Note that the company is also among the best Flutter app development companies and has a team of Flutter experts.

9. IPIX Technologies

Another web development company which features among the best website building companies in India is IPIX Technologies. The company is a pioneer in not only web development but also features amongst top Mobile App development companies in India. The main fields of service include IT services, e-commerce risk management, ecommerce app development etc. Another great feature of collaborating with IPIX technologies is that they use advanced technologies like Laravel development. It is also a top ranker amongst Flutter app development companies.

IPIX is a quality website development company in India. The developers have successfully worked on 3000 plus projects which adds to its rich experience in IT solutions. It has also won the ‘Superbrand’ award four times in a row which makes it the best web development company in India.

10. Robosoft Technologies

Robosoft Technologies features in top website development companies in India. It is a full-service digital company that creates a roadmap and creative designs for your website. Its advanced technology combined with analytics and insights makes it one of the most popular Mobile App development companies in India. The firm also ensures complete cybersecurity and cyber compliance.

It specializes in a variety of fields like Banking & Finance, Media & Entertainment, Retail & e-commerce, Pharma & Healthcare, enterprise & B2B, EduTech & Learning, etc. Its client base includes some of the leading brands like McDonalds, ESPN, HP, Discovery+, National Geographic and much more. If you want to hire web developer in India without compromising on quality, Robosoft technologies is worth checking.

11. Hidden Brains InfoTech

Hidden Brains InfoTech is a top website development company in India. With 20+ years of experience and 15+ awards, Hidden Brains Infotech is undoubtedly the best web development company in India. The firm specializes in mobile app development, front-end development, product prototyping, and much more. It hosts a team of 700+ members who are experts in providing futuristic solutions and have served over 2400 clients so far. The website development cost is also affordable and you get the best quality and industry experience.

Final Thought

Websites are a sine qua non of online presence and a great website attracts a great number of people. Therefore, one should invest in finding the best website building companies that have all the required skills, expertise, and experience. Web development companies in India are a good option for anyone looking for a cost-effective yet quality solution. Also, make sure to have your homework done before hiring your development partners such as writing down your ideation, USPs, and launching strategy.

Top Website Development FAQs – Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What are the advantages of having a website for a business?

A website makes a business look credible & trustworthy and is a cost effective option to scale. Apart from this, a website helps in boosting sales, attracting clients, and customer satisfaction.

Q2. What is the cost of hiring a web development company in India?

On average, a web development company in India charges between $20 and $50 per hour. However, the exact website development cost majorly depends upon many factors and a final estimation can be given by understanding requirements & expectations only.

Q3. Which is the best company to hire dedicated web developers in India?

There are a number of web development companies in India that carry good expertise and can deliver satisfactory solutions. Although it is not wise to name a company, but Konstant Infosolutions has proven from time to time their value in delivering the clients project at the best quality & on time.

Q4. How long does it take for these web development companies in India to complete a project?

A small project can take around 2-3 months or less, while a big project can go as long as a year. The final time can be determined by understanding the requirements.