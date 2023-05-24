Why You Should Buy BNB, LINK and Big Eyes Coin Right now

The world of cryptocurrencies is buzzing with excitement as Big Eyes Coin (BIG) prepares to wrap up its presale on June 3, 2023, followed by its official launch on June 15, 2023. The cute and cuddly meme coin has already gained a lot of attention from crypto enthusiasts, with the presale rally raising more than $40 million. As we prepare for this exciting moment, this is a good opportunity to compare the token to two other successful projects it has some things in common with.
Biggest Coin On The Biggest Exchange
First, we'll be talking about Binance Coin (BNB), the native token of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange - Binance. First things first, let's get familiar with Binance. It was founded by the infamous Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and has become one of the most popular crypto exchanges in the world. To keep the gears running smoothly, Binance Coin was introduced in 2017 as a utility token to cover trading, exchange, and other costs. Fast forward to the present day, Binance Coin has become increasingly popular due to the growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications developed on the Binance Smart Chain.
The Binance Smart Chain is a blockchain that enables programmers to create decentralized applications on top of the Binance network. It's like a playground for developers to create exciting new projects. But what does this have to do with Binance Coin, you ask? Well, as the Binance Smart Chain rose in popularity, so did the use of Binance Coin. In fact, its value has skyrocketed, reaching an all-time high of over $690 USD in May of 2021. That's right, Binance Coin has proven to be a worthy contender in the world of cryptocurrencies. And it's all about its utility, even more than its recognisable brand name. Binance Coin is still used on the Binance exchange to cover trading, exchange, and other costs. This means that as the exchange continues to grow, so does the demand for Binance Coin. It's like a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Chainlink Brings Everything Together
Chainlink (LINK) is not just another coin or token, it's a protocol that's transforming the blockchain space as we know it. Its main purpose is to connect various blockchains off-chain through the use of an Oracle network, creating a secure and efficient global smart contract network. By facilitating data processing and providing clients with access to pricing feeds and other essential information from multiple sources, Chainlink is paving the way for a new era of decentralized applications.
The key to Chainlink's success is its ability to decentralize the information flow, creating a tamper-proof and secure system that eliminates intermediaries. With Chainlink, data feeds are delivered to blockchain applications directly, without the need for intermediaries, creating a trustless environment where the data is accurate and tamper-proof.
Chainlink's architecture is what sets it apart from other blockchain solutions. It's one of the most flexible systems for providing off-chain data to blockchain applications, enabling it to connect to almost any system. This flexibility has made Chainlink a popular choice for a wide range of applications, from financial markets to supply chain management. With its ability to connect various blockchains off-chain and provide secure and reliable data feeds, Chainlink is paving the way for a new era of decentralized applications. As the blockchain space continues to grow and evolve, Chainlink is positioned to be a key player in the years to come.
Prepare for Feline Fun With Big Eyes
The brand identity of Big Eyes Coin has been given a significant boost, and investors are now looking at the new entrant as a potential threat to big names in the meme coin space, such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). The launch is a much-anticipated event not only in the meme coin world but also in the NFT community. The team behind Big Eyes Coin is creating the SushiCrew line of NFTs, which will include the project's distinctive big-eyed cat mascot. These NFTs will have unique characteristics and special qualities, making them highly collectible and distinctive.
The release of Big Eyes Coin NFTs is expected to improve the project's standing and provide its backers with an additional revenue stream. As the NFT market continues to grow, Big Eyes Coin is well-positioned to benefit from this development and establish itself as a significant player in the cryptocurrency industry.
The rise of Big Eyes Coin is an excellent example of how meme coins can gain significant traction in the crypto-verse. Although meme coins are often created as a joke, they can quickly become a serious investment opportunity due to their viral popularity. The success of meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu has shown that investors are always on the lookout for the next big thing in the crypto world. Big Eyes Coin's cute and adorable mascot, combined with its promising NFT release, has already generated a lot of buzz, indicating that it could be the next big thing in the meme coin space.
The team behind Big Eyes Coin is well aware of the potential of their project and is working hard to create a robust and reliable platform that can withstand the volatility of the cryptocurrency market. They have created a unique blockchain protocol that ensures fast and secure transactions, making it an attractive investment option for those looking to capitalize on the growing interest in cryptocurrencies.
