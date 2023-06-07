Study Abroad in Peace with a Bajaj Allianz Student Travel Insurance Policy

Students going abroad to study need comprehensive insurance cover that protects against loss from many possible exigencies. The number of Indian students traveling abroad for studies has been steadily increasing each year. According to the data released by the Ministry of Education, there were 7.50 lakhs Indian students enrolled in foreign universities in 2022. While the purpose of studying abroad is the same for all students, the challenges they may face in a foreign land can vary greatly and sometimes be alarming. One sure-fire way to mitigate the risks that a student may encounter is to buy travel insurance from a reliable company.
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance offers the Student Travel Insurance plan specifically tailored to protect the students studying abroad. The plan provides a robust support system that looks after the needs of the students who are away from the comfort and surety of their home country, finding themselves alone in an unfamiliar place. It is a unique combination of health insurance and international travel insurance for the student.
Situations mitigated by the Bajaj Allianz Student Travel Insurance
While students pursue their studies in foreign universities to give them an edge in their careers, there are several factors which could interrupt their goal. Bajaj Allianz Student Travel Insurance covers non-medical and medical emergencies with policy extension and auto-renewal features. *
Some of the situations that could come up are:
Hospitalization and medical bills: Medical treatment and hospitalization abroad can be mind-bogglingly expensive. The Student Travel Insurance covers such emergency costs as well as expenses incurred during the treatment.
Loss of luggage and travel delay: Thanks to the rush and chaos at airports, there are chances that the precious belongings of the student may get lost. Flight delays and cancellations can also result in travel mishaps. Both these scenarios are covered by the Student Travel Insurance. *
Personal liability: Medical bills, legal expenses, bodily injuries, and property damage – these are unforeseen liabilities which can drain a student’s limited resources. Again, the Student Travel Insurance covers such expenses. *
Study interruption and sponsor protection: Sometimes, the ongoing education could be halted temporarily due to several factors. Instead of facing a loss, the Student Travel Insurance covers this challenging situation and helps a student regain financial security. Often, the student education is covered by a sponsor. If the sponsor is unable to continue payments, the Student Travel Insurance covers the balance course fees. *
Passport loss: A common mishap that a student faces abroad is the loss of passport. The Student Travel Insurance provides a temporary passport and takes care of the emergency until the situation is resolved satisfactorily. This is a great perk of the insurance cover. *
Cost of Travel Insurance
The Student Travel Insurance is designed for students studying abroad and provides any kind of financial expenses for unforeseen accidents. Indians between the ages of 16 and 35 years who are pursuing higher studies abroad are eligible for Student Travel Insurance. The duration for the travel insurance ranges from one to three years as per the plan chosen. Most universities abroad have specific requirements of insurance for their students, which will be clearly mentioned on their websites.
Student Travel Insurance covers most countries, but it differs from country to country. It varies as per the accessibility and availability of the services and the prevailing economic conditions. An example can be made of the medical aid in the US, which is higher when compared to various other countries, and hence the coverage and premium for a travel insurance policy there will be higher when compared to other countries. The cost also depends on the risks covered by the destination country, flight expenditures, and laws and regulations of that country. *
Three stellar plans offered by Bajaj Allianz Student Travel Insurance
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance’s Student Travel Insurance has three plans available – Standard, Silver and Gold. All these offer coverages for medical expenses, evacuation and repatriation, emergency dental pain relief, tuition fee, personal accident resulting in bodily injury or accidental death, loss of baggage, accident to sponsor, family visit, and personal liability. *
Student Travel Insurance for students below 18 years of age
This policy provides coverage for a student under 18 years of age as well, the terms and conditions depending on whether the student is travelling alone or with family/friends. The policy covers theft, damage and loss of luggage, emergency medical expenses, repatriation, Covid-19 cover which includes medical care or extended stay, and some selected activities and sports. *
Inclusions and exclusions
The Bajaj Allianz Student Travel Insurance has some valuable inclusions and some exclusions. *
Inclusions:
• Medical expenses, evacuation and repatriation
• Emergency dental pain relief
• Tuition fee
• Personal accident
• Accident cover for sponsor
• Family visit
• Personal liability
• Bail bond insurance - different countries have different laws and regulations. If a student falls into judicial matters, the insurance will provide and compensate the damages as well as help in getting bail
Exclusions:
Though each of the Bajaj Allianz Student Travel Insurance is tailored to meet the unique needs of the student, there are certain exclusion. *
• Any existing medical condition or complication arising from it before the commencement of the travel insurance plan period, or for which care, treatment, or advice was sought, received or recommended by a physician.
• Routine physical or other examination where there’s no objective indication or impairment of normal health.
• Suicide, attempted suicide, or self-inflicted injury or illness, anxiety, stress, depression, nervousness and losses suffered due to venereal disease, alcoholism, drunkenness or the abuse of drugs.
• Medical expenses incurred because of pregnancy, abortion, childbirth, miscarriage or complications, expenses incurred by treatments other than modern medicine (allopathy), spectacles, contact lenses.
• Late arrival of baggage when the destination country is India.
• Loss due to carelessness or negligence.
• Losses arising due to war or nuclear threat.
The Student Travel Insurance from Bajaj Allianz General Insurance can provide Indian students studying abroad with peace of mind and financial security in the face of unexpected situations and emergencies.
*Standard T&C apply
Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms, and conditions, please read the sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.