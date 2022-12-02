Swiss Re, Adobe enter quarter finals of NICE DH Cup

By Rahul Naresh
The group stage of the NICE DH Cup 2022 was completed yesterday. Ten teams played hard over five days to qualify for the quarter finals in the group stage. On Day Five, Swiss Re eased past Puravankara in Group A while Adobe beat HL Klemove in Group B. Puravankara and Adobe are out of the tournament.
In the two games yesterday, Swiss Re beat Puravankara 4-1. Swiss Re started well and scored twice before Puravankara pulled one back. Swiss Re then scored two more to make their tally four. Sharan, Deepak Melwani and Sagar A shared the four goals scored by Swiss Re equally. The lone scorer for Puravankara was Kiran A.
In the last game of the group stage, Adobe beat HL Klemove 6-0. With this win, Adobe confirmed their berth in the quarter finals. Clement Preetham was the star performer for Adobe with a hat-trick. Sanathan Vatsayan scored two and Abdul Hadi scored one.
Points table – NICE DH Cup 2022 – Day V
Group A:
----------------------------------------------------------
Teams P W L NR Pts
----------------------------------------------------------
Titan 4 3 0 1 10
Epsilon 4 2 1 1 7
Tavant 4 2 2 0 6
Swiss Re 4 2 2 0 6
Puravankara 4 0 4 0 0
Group B:
----------------------------------------------------------
Teams P W L NR Pts
----------------------------------------------------------
BOSCH 4 3 0 1 10
Wissen 4 3 0 1 10
IQVIA 4 2 2 0 6
Adobe 4 1 3 0 3
HL Klemove 4 0 4 0 0
---------------------------------------------------------