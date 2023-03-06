24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

A staggering 24 per cent of Indians are struggling with stress of various kinds, according to the GOQii, a smart-tech-enabled healthcare platform that brings together the entire preventive healthcare ecosystem.

According to the GOQii India Fit Report 22-23's Stress & Mental Health Study conducted among 10,000+ Indians, the current workplace environment and financial instability have become the top 2 major factors affecting stress levels among Indians.

The survey, which is part of the India Fit Report 22-23 titled “Game-Changing Health & Wellbeing Revolution in India” indicates that a staggering 24 per cent of Indians are struggling with stress.

The survey was conducted to understand how Indians are coping post-Covid and if stress levels have increased or decreased.

Read | New-age companies rolling out 'nap-time' for employees to reduce work stress

As many as 26 per cent of Indians are stressed due to their current work situation and 17 per cent due to financial instability. 14 per cent are stressed due to relationship troubles. The current work environment has become stressful with long working hours, lack of job security, low wages, and growing competition.

Since last year, job losses, pay cuts and mental health issues have become more common. With the economy in a state of flux, many people are worried about their future prospects. People are unable to deal with or find ways to tackle the situation. This has led to a lot of anxiety and stress. The survey also indicates that the percentage of women stressing has increased from 25 per cent in 2021. One of the reasons attributed to women is pressure to balance family, work and health issues.

In a press statement, Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO of GOQii said: “Our study indicates that the current economic and financial instability is creating unprecedented stress among people who are struggling to stay afloat in a rapidly changing world. The mounting uncertainty is the basis of the high stress levels which can be controlled with a balanced diet, changes in lifestyle and appropriate sleep patterns.”

Coupled with stress, Indians are also plagued by lifestyle diseases. Lifestyle diseases are rapidly becoming a major health issue in India, with 24 per cent of Indians suffering from high blood pressure according to the latest GOQii India Fit Report 22-23. The report indicates that lifestyle illnesses over the last 3 years are consistently on the rise with Diabetes, High Cholesterol , High Blood Pressure and Thyroid being the four most common lifestyle problems among people in 2022.

The GOQii India Fit Report has revealed that nearly half of the Indian population suffers from unhealthy lifestyle habits, an alarming statistic that is cause for immediate concern. "Preventive healthcare, a vital component of a healthy lifestyle, is becoming increasingly important in the digital age,” Gondal said.

The report shows the probability of developing heart disease is associated with unhealthy dietary patterns, lack of exercise, obesity, stress, alcohol consumption, smoking habit etc. Sleep is also an important part of our overall health, and lack of sleep can have a profound impact on our cardiovascular health. Some people who suffer from sleep apnea, a disorder in which a person frequently stops breathing during sleep, have an increased risk of developing heart disease.