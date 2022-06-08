Adani Group, Flipkart plan wholesale, sourcing tie-up

Adani Group, Flipkart plan wholesale, sourcing tie-up: Report

The partnership will provide Flipkart with a wider array of products and bring in new wholesale customers

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 08 2022, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 11:40 ist
Representative Image | Credit: Reuters

Adani Group and Walmart Inc.’s Flipkart are reportedly in advanced talks to grow their partnership into fresh domains such as wholesale e-commerce and groceries and household goods sourcing, according to a report in Mint

“Adani could enter into a new agreement with Walmart for a strategic partnership, under which Flipkart could sell a range of products, and a revenue-sharing agreement will fetch income for both Adani and Walmart on a proportionate basis,” the report stated quoting a source. 

The proposed partnership will help Flipkart gain a wider array of products and new wholesale customers associated with Adani Group. Besides, Flipkart may be able to compete more effectively against rival wholesalers such as Udaan, Amazon, and JioMart. “As per the current discussions, Adani Group will provide Flipkart with many new storage facilities, vehicles and manpower to enable Flipkart to scale up its wholesale business while offering products online with larger discounts to shops, retailers and department stores,” the source told Mint.

The tie-up will boost Adani Group's plans to strengthen its e-commerce presence.

 

