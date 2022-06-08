Adani Group, Flipkart plan wholesale, sourcing tie-up: Report

Adani Group and Walmart Inc.’s Flipkart are reportedly in advanced talks to grow their partnership into fresh domains such as wholesale e-commerce and groceries and household goods sourcing, according to a report in Mint.
“Adani could enter into a new agreement with Walmart for a strategic partnership, under which Flipkart could sell a range of products, and a revenue-sharing agreement will fetch income for both Adani and Walmart on a proportionate basis,” the report stated quoting a source.
The proposed partnership will help Flipkart gain a wider array of products and new wholesale customers associated with Adani Group. Besides, Flipkart may be able to compete more effectively against rival wholesalers such as Udaan, Amazon, and JioMart. “As per the current discussions, Adani Group will provide Flipkart with many new storage facilities, vehicles and manpower to enable Flipkart to scale up its wholesale business while offering products online with larger discounts to shops, retailers and department stores,” the source told Mint.
The tie-up will boost Adani Group's plans to strengthen its e-commerce presence.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station
In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial
Herbal garden bolsters mindpower for school children
E-retail sites yield sweet deals for mango farmers
McConaughey calls for gun control action at White House
Paramount sued over ‘Top Gun' copyright claim
India likely to reintroduce cheetah by August