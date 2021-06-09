Regret I-T portal glitches: Nilekani tells Sitharaman

After Sitharaman's tweet, Nilekani expresses regret over tax e-filing portal glitches

Infosys is working on it and the initial glitches observed should be resolved soon, the aadhar architect said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 09 2021, 08:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 15:45 ist
Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani. Credit: AFP Photo

On June 7, Infosys faced the fury of frustrated Twitterati as the newly launched tax e-filing portal was not working due to technical glitches.

Read more: Sitharaman calls out Infosys over glitches in Income Tax e-filing portal

After a slew of complaints, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had taken to Twitter to ask both Infosys and chairman Nandan Nilekani to resolve the issue soon and not let down taxpayers in terms of 'quality of service'.

Since then, Nilekani responded to the Tweet expressing his regret over the technical issues faced by users on day one. He said Infosys is working on fixing the problems and the initial glitches observed should be resolved during the week.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Infosys
Nandan Nilekani
Nirmala Sitharaman
Taxes
Income Tax

What's Brewing

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Survivor recalls time at Indigenous school in Canada

Survivor recalls time at Indigenous school in Canada

Cannabis joints for getting Covid jabs in this US state

Cannabis joints for getting Covid jabs in this US state

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

Footwear to milkshakes: Politicians attacked in public

Footwear to milkshakes: Politicians attacked in public

 