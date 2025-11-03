Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Andhra to ink 410 MoUs worth Rs 9.8 lakh crore at CII Partnership Summit on Nov 14-15

The state minister added that foundation stones will be laid for Rs 2.7 lakh crore worth of projects generating 2.5 lakh jobs, reinforcing decentralized development.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 16:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 16:06 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshMoU

Follow us on :

Follow Us