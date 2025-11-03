Andhra to ink 410 MoUs worth Rs 9.8 lakh crore at CII Partnership Summit on Nov 14-15

<p>Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh IT minister Nara Lokesh on Monday said that 410 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed at the CII Partnership Summit on November 14–15 planned in Visakhapatnam, unlocking Rs 9.8 lakh crore in investment commitments and generating 7.5 lakh proposed jobs across the state. This Summit will embody a 3-way partnership between the people, the government, and corporates, aligning growth with opportunity and shared prosperity. Framing the Summit as a catalyst for inclusive growth, Nara Lokesh positioned the event as a curtain raiser to Andhra Pradesh’s mission of creating 20 lakh jobs and decentralising development across every region of the state. He emphasized that every investment is ultimately about empowering youth. He unveiled the tagline “Companies that choose speed, choose Andhra Pradesh.”</p>.Andhra Pradesh records Rs 3,021 cr GST in October, second-highest since 2017: Government.<p>Talking to reporters, Lokesh said, “This Summit is a partnership among our people, our government, and forward-looking corporates. Every MoU is a commitment to the dreams of our youth. Choose AP means choosing speed, trust, and opportunity grounded in Telugu pride and built for global leadership.”</p><p>He added that foundation stones will be laid for Rs 2.7 lakh crore worth of projects generating 2.5 lakh jobs, reinforcing decentralized development. Besides a plenary, 27 technical sessions, 3 standalone sessions, and 11 state-specific sessions with 300 overseas delegates from 45 countries, including G20 members and 72 international speakers.</p><p>Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Aviation Minister Ram Naidu, Union Railways/I&B/Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union WCD Minister Annapurna Devi, and Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh are expected to participate in the summit, he said.</p><p>“The Summit is designed as a collaborative platform where industry, government, and the people of Andhra Pradesh co-create jobs, infrastructure, and innovation capacity. Each MOU and project is anchored in tangible youth outcomes—skills, employment, and entrepreneurship—aligning investor confidence with public aspiration, Lokesh said.</p><p>He also said that the state is building leadership in renewable energy, semiconductors, electronics, steel, ports, agri-tech, drones, AI, and quantum technologies and the government’s decentralized model ensures every district participates in and benefits from industrial growth and job creation.</p>.Karnataka to invest Rs 600 crore in Deeptech and AI.<p><strong>Hindujas to invest Rs 20k cr in Andhra</strong></p><p>After a meeting with the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu, in London on Monday the Hinduja Group, one of India’s most respected and diversified global conglomerates, has announced a monumental investment of Rs 20,000 crore ($2.3 bn) in Andhra Pradesh. The investment will encompass a series of large-scale projects across energy, renewables, electric mobility, and infrastructure, designed to power the State’s next phase of industrial expansion and green transformation.</p><p>At the heart of this announcement is the Group’s plan to expand its existing 1,040 MW power plant at Visakhapatnam by an additional 1,600 MW (2 X 800 MW) through a nominated entity of the Hinduja Group. This will ensure stable, high-quality power supply to the rapidly industrialising Visakhapatnam region and its surrounding growth corridors. The Group will also make significant investments in renewable energy projects in the resource-rich Rayalaseema region, harnessing the area’s high solar and wind potential to strengthen the State’s clean energy portfolio.</p><p>Further deepening its footprint in Andhra Pradesh, the Hinduja Group will expand its state-of-the-art electric bus and light-vehicle manufacturing facility at Mallavalli, near Vijayawada, to cater to the growing domestic demand for sustainable transportation. Complementing this, the Group will also create a robust network of electric vehicle charging stations across the State, ensuring that Andhra Pradesh leads the nation in clean mobility infrastructure.</p>