Apparel exporters seek tax incentives in Budget to boost manufacturing

"High cost of capital has been a major bottleneck for the exporting community. AEPC has requested the government to increase the rates under the scheme to 5 per cent for all the apparel exporters," it said, adding it will increase the apparel industry's competitiveness in the international market and enable them to avail necessary working capital.

Regarding the Goods and Services tax (GST), it said that a uniform tax of 5 per cent only should be levied across the entire MMF (Man-Made Fibre) value chain (fibre, yarn and fabric).

Currently, the MMF GST rate on fibre is 18 per cent, yarn 12 per cent, and fabric 5 per cent, resulting in unutilised input credit and consequent liquidity issues for MSME units, the council added.

Further, it suggested the government include trimmings and embellishments under Import of Goods at Concessional Rates (IGCR) duty rules.

The operations involved in the garment export trade essentially require various kinds of quality trimmings and embellishments (tags, labels, stickers, belts, buttons, linings, inter-linings, etc.) to ensure the desired functionality and aesthetics of garments in the global market.