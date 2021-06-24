Apurva Diwanji steps down from board of Go Airlines

Go Airlines on Thursday said one of its independent directors Apurva Diwanji has stepped down from the board.

The carrier, which was earlier known as GoAir, has rebranded itself as Go First.

Diwanji resigned as independent director with effect from June 1, 2021, according to the company's website. The company is preparing to list its shares in the stock market.

"After completion of 10 years of active engagement and contribution as an Independent Director of Go Airlines (India) Limited, Apurva Diwanji has expressed his desire to retire from the Board of Directors due to his preoccupation with professional assignments," the airline said in a release.

Diwanji, a lawyer by profession, was a director with the company since 2011.

"… I thought it an appropriate time to step down before the end of a 10-year tenure. This is, inter alia, to enable me to focus more on my professional and other commitments and opportunities, and for personal reasons in these challenging times," the release said quoting Diwanji's resignation letter.

The release also said that Ambubhai and then, Diwanji, who have represented the Wadia Group since the last three generations, will continue to be available as advisors to the company in their role as legal advisors.

However, details about Ambubhai were not disclosed.

Headed by one of the promoters and industrialist Nusli Wadia, Go Airlines (India) Ltd has nine members on its Board, as per the website.