Banks gross NPA may rise to 13.5% by Sep 2021: RBI FSR

Banks gross NPA may rise to 13.5% by September 2021: RBI FSR

If the macroeconomic environment worsens into a severe stress scenario, the GNPA ratio may escalate to 14.8 per cent, the report said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 11 2021, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 19:07 ist
Reserve Bank of India. Credit: PTI Photo

Banks' gross non-performing assets may rise to 13.5 per cent by September 2021, from 7.5 per cent in September 2020 under the baseline scenario, according to Financial Stability Report (FSR) released by the Reserve Bank of India.

If the macroeconomic environment worsens into a severe stress scenario, the GNPA ratio may escalate to 14.8 per cent, the report said.

"The stress tests indicate that the GNPA ratio of all scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) may increase from 7.5 per cent in September 2020 to 13.5 per cent by September 2021 under the baseline scenario," the FSR report added.

Among the bank groups, public sector banks' (PSBs) GNPA ratio of 9.7 per cent in September 2020 may rise to 16.2 per cent by September 2021 under the baseline scenario, it noted.

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of private sector banks (PVBs) and foreign banks (FBs) may increase from 4.6 per cent and 2.5 per cent to 7.9 per cent and 5.4 per cent, respectively, over the same period.

In the severe stress scenario, the GNPA ratios of PSBs, PVBs and FBs may rise to 17.6 per cent, 8.8 per cent and 6.5 per cent, respectively, by September 2021, the report said.

"These GNPA projections are indicative of the possible economic impairment latent in banks' portfolios, with implications for capital planning," it added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Reserve Bank  of India
RBI
banks
NPAs

What's Brewing

Cult leader jailed for 1,000 years for sex crimes

Cult leader jailed for 1,000 years for sex crimes

Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new policies, fans join in

Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new policies, fans join in

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

How Parler became a test of free speech

How Parler became a test of free speech

Virat, Anushka become parents to a baby girl

Virat, Anushka become parents to a baby girl

 