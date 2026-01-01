Menu
Bharat Taxi to be launched by January-end after successful pilot run

The service has been recording an average of 5,500 rides daily, including 4,000 from the airport and 1,500 from other locations across cab, auto and bike categories.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 14:08 IST
Published 01 January 2026, 14:08 IST
Business NewsDelhiIndia

