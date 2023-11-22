Billionaire separation costs Raymond Group Rs 1500 cr

The Economic Times reported late Monday citing people in the know that Nawaz has sought 75 per cent of Singhania’s Rs 11,668 crore ($1.4 billion) fortune as part of a settlement. A representative for the Raymond Group didn’t immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

“Uncertainty around the separation is weighing on the stock. Nobody knows what kind of impact it will have on the company,” said Varun Singh, an analyst at ICICI Securities Ltd. “Since the wife is a board member, this has become a corporate governance issue.”

Singh initiated coverage on the stock with a hold recommendation on Nov. 20. The company has seven buy and no sell ratings, data compiled by Bloomberg show.