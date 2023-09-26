Blinkit partners with Unicorn APR to deliver iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus

Quick commerce firm Blinkit on Friday said it has partnered with Apple Premium Reseller Unicorn to deliver iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to customers within 10 minutes of placing orders.

The facility will be available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, the company said.

"We are thrilled to partner with Unicorn APR this year as well to deliver iPhone 15 within minutes... we are certain this will lead to pure joy for our customers who appreciate the convenience of getting highly anticipated products delivered to their doorstep, almost instantly," Blinkit Co-Founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa said in the statement.