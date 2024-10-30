Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Boeing, striking union hold first meeting since latest contract rejection

Boeing extends pause to accepting most components for 737, 767, 777 programs
Reuters
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 06:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 06:27 IST
protestAviationAviation IndustryBoeingworkers protest

Follow us on :

Follow Us