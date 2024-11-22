Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Bribery charges against Gautam Adani raises concern on market, public disclosure lapses

The Adanis also 'made or caused others' to make false statements relating to the US government's investigation in public statements to media, markets and Indian stock exchanges, US authorities allege.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 13:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 13:15 IST
Business NewsAdani GroupGautam AdaniMarketsBribery cases

Follow us on :

Follow Us