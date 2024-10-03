Home
BSE to discontinue weekly index derivatives on Sensex 50, Bankex following SEBI's directive

In its circular, BSE said weekly index derivatives contracts on the Sensex 50 will be discontinued from November 14 after the expiry of existing contracts. No new weekly contracts will be generated.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 17:31 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 17:31 IST
Business NewsBSESebi

