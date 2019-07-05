Budget 2019: Building a digital India again highlighted

  Jul 05 2019
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 20:52pm ist
The government’s focus on building a digital India is again highlighted with its willingness to train people on AI, IoT and Big Data. (File Image)

The government’s focus on building a digital India is again highlighted with its willingness to train people on AI, IoT and Big Data. These are key technologies that will transform the supply chain and logistics industry. The initiative to invest 100 lakh crore in infrastructure will definitely have a positive impact on the nation’s logistics and transportation industry both from a business and connectivity perspective. Also, the directive to eliminate tax scrutiny on funds raised by startups will make business operations a bit easier.

(The author of this article is the CEO & Co-founder of logistics-tech startup FarEye)

