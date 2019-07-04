Budget 2019: Increase IT exemption for salaried class

Budget 2019: Increase IT exemption for salaried class

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 04 2019, 20:32pm ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2019, 20:32pm ist

By Satyen Kothari

Given inflation and rising aspirations amongst the professional salaried Indian class, there is a desire for increasing take-home pay. One win-win method is to raise the annual limit before LTCG on equities is applicable. This will increase market participation from retail users and create good investing habits for every person, and eventually broad base market participation, which is healthy for the economy.

Satyen Kothari is the founder of Cube Wealth 

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

Budget 2019
Budget Expectations
Economy
Comments (+)
 