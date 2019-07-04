Budget 2019: Increase IT exemption for salaried class

By Satyen Kothari

Given inflation and rising aspirations amongst the professional salaried Indian class, there is a desire for increasing take-home pay. One win-win method is to raise the annual limit before LTCG on equities is applicable. This will increase market participation from retail users and create good investing habits for every person, and eventually broad base market participation, which is healthy for the economy.

Satyen Kothari is the founder of Cube Wealth