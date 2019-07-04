'Economy needs revival of the real estate sector'

  • Jul 04 2019, 14:47pm ist
 By Rohit Poddar

"The economy needs urgent stimulus and revival of the real estate sector, which so many other sectors depend upon. A paramount reduction in interest rates will spur a drastic improvement in the existing liquidity crisis and will ensure the monetary flow in banks and NBFC's. A clear road map for regulations is needed and further corrective measures should be taken to rationalize the GST. Job creation will take place with increased consumption and economic revival"

The author is Managing Director at Poddar Housing and Development

