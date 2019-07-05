'Required clarity on angel taxation for startups'

  • Jul 05 2019, 18:41pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 18:41pm ist
By Saurav Goyal

"Government plan to allow FII and FPI investment in NBFC debt securities in a great move to ease liquidity condition in the financial sector. This will help mid-size NBFCs by providing another avenue to raise funds.
The bond markets have cheered the budget announced by Finance Minister with the 10-year yield dropping by about 10 bps to 6.6%.
A very much required clarity on angel taxation along with exemption of capital gains being invested in startups and ease of KYC norms for FII's would enable an atmosphere of increase in investments and rise in new entrepreneurs."

The author is  CFO at Money View.

