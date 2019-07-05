Startups react to Budget 2019

By Neel Juriasingani

Startups in the technology industry can take clues out of the various topics touched upon in this budget, to understand the direction and focus. The vision of the government to train 10 million industry-relevant skills such as Artifical Intelligence, Big Data, and IoT opens up great avenues for companies & start-ups like us in the space, as well as for those working on building digital infrastructure of a connected India.

Union Budget 2019 | Get the live news updates, views & analysis here

Besides, other measures announced such as ease of angel tax will make it smoother for investors to put in their money in startups.

By Ashutosh Harbola CEO & Co-founder, Buzzoka

"The budget looks to be a Truly Digital one in nature and strong steps are seen for the upcoming fiscal year. From new channels to be started under the Doordarshan bouquet to provide a platform for startups to disseminate information in the industry to Bharat Net which is targeting internet connectivity in local bodies in every panchayat in the country are all welcome steps.

Also, training of 10 million in industry-relevant skills like AI, IoT, and Big Data will help address the severe skill-shortage of technology and IT. We are really optimistic that the digital path taken by the government is surely matching the $3 Trillion vision."

Rashi Gupta, Chief Data Scientist & Co-founder, Rezo.AI

"Training support for supporting advanced technical jobs in the space of AI, IoT is a welcome move. We welcome the government's vision to train 10 million in industry-relevant skills like AI, IoT, and Big Data because these industries will be a much larger industry for India in the next 3-5 years as compared to what we have seen in IT over last 2 decades. Startups will have an integral role to play towards this growth, so trained resources availability shall help India gain the next leap in the future."