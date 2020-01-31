1g salt and 0.2g turmeric: Economic Survey 2020's Thalinomics for adult male engaged in heavy work

The Thalinomics is a novel addition to the Economic Survey 2020, which has calculated the affordability of a one-plate meal in relation to "an adult male engaged in heavy work".

"We have taken the requirements for an adult male engaged in heavy work. Therefore, the estimated prices are likely to overestimate the cost of a meal to the average household than underestimate it," the survey mentions.

"Mustard oil, groundnut oil, and coconut oil have been taken, depending on the state-wise differences in the type of oil used for cooking. For non-vegetarian dish, prices of eggs, fish (fresh) and goat meat have been taken, which are generally consumed across regions as well as religions," the Economic Survey stated.

Based on the data collected under the Round Household Consumer Expenditure Survey, the Economic Survey considered the quantities of rice, wheat, vegetables, pulses and non-vegetarian items for each Thali, assuming that at least two full meals would be consumed in a day such that the daily dietary requirements for these elements would be met.

Potato, onion, tomato have been taken as the staple vegetables and brinjal, cabbage, cauliflower and lady’s finger have been taken as the additional vegetables.

Dals, arhar, gram dal, masur dal, moong dal and urad dal have also been taken into account.

Further, the survey includes the amount of spices, ginger, garlic and even coriander to get an overall idea of a Thali's ingredients.

"For fuel, cooking gas prices as well as firewood prices have been taken for which the data is available consistently," the survey said.