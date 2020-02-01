Budget 2020: Focus on AI, robotics is exciting development

By Srikanth Iyer

Entrepreneurship is indeed the spirit of India! It is a delight that the Government has considered to encourage start-up owners and entrepreneurs by creating more opportunities, to help towards the clearance cell of investment.

Additionally, the proposal on deferment of tax payment by employees on ESOPs to minimum of five years will be a great support especially the aspiring young professionals. The focus on technology including AI/ML, robotics with number of productive age group cross-cutting streams in India is another exciting development.

Further, the Government’s efforts to boost income and purchasing power, reflects well on the income tax. However, the fleeting mention on SOPs to boost real estate and affordable housing did not provide clarity. Entitlements for real estate and housing is extremely essential, especially for new homebuyers and those who want to set-up their homes

(Author is CEO & Founder HomeLane.com)

