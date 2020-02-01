'Budget 2020 has highest growth target for Agriculture loans'

By Asutosh Mishra,

"Target for Agriculture credit increased by whopping 25% to Rs15 Lakh cr vs Rs12 Lakh cr YOY. This is the highest growth target for Agriculture loans. Such a sharp increase in agriculture credit target is negative for sector as different state government continue to announce loan waiver for the segments.

Follow DH's Budget 2020 liveblog here

Shakti Pumps and Roto pumps can be a good beneficiary of governments initiative to fund 20L farmers for installing solar pumps.

Tax on the Medical devices tax as well funds sourced through PPP mode, government would be build more affordable hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in 112 inspirational districts to target more diseases, more hospitals would also empanelled in this scheme – positive for diagnostics companies.

Follow DH's stock market liveblog here

About 2000 medicines to be included in the Jan Aushadhi Kendra by 2024 – negative for pharma sector.

Government proposed to expand Natural gas grid infrastructure from current 16,200km to 27,000km.

Follow DH's Union Budget 2020 coverage here

It is also planning to take steps for transparent price discovery for natural gas. Step is beneficial for IGL, GGL, GAIL, AGL, MGL."

(The writer is Head of Institutional Equity, Ashi)