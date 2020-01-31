Budget 2020: Key to set the tone for the industry

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 31 2020, 14:09pm ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2020, 14:09pm ist
Representative image. (Getty images)

By Pankaj Dubey

“The Budget announcements will be key to setting the tone for 2020 for the industry. I expect a drastic cut in GST at least 10% to boost the auto industry. This will also help mitigate increase in cost which will be due to the BS-VI norms that will be implemented wef 1st April 2020. The government must also look upon a reduction in the current import duties on CBU which in turn bring a positive impact on the sales of the Luxury two-wheeler segment that will ultimately lead to Make in India for Global supply.” 

(Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director & Country Head Polaris India)

