Budget 2020: Key to set the tone for the industry

By Pankaj Dubey

“The Budget announcements will be key to setting the tone for 2020 for the industry. I expect a drastic cut in GST at least 10% to boost the auto industry. This will also help mitigate increase in cost which will be due to the BS-VI norms that will be implemented wef 1st April 2020. The government must also look upon a reduction in the current import duties on CBU which in turn bring a positive impact on the sales of the Luxury two-wheeler segment that will ultimately lead to Make in India for Global supply.”

(Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director & Country Head Polaris India)