Budget 2020 recognises wealth creators: Zostel

By Mr. Dharamveer Singh Chouhan

We welcome the government’s decision to enrich India’s heritage with the creation of museums at key archaeological sites such as Rakhi Gadi, Hastinapur, Dholavira and more. The decision to encourage skill development in museology, archaeology, etc. by setting up the Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation under the Ministry of Culture is an exceptional step towards infusing more skilled talent into the country’s burgeoning tourism sector.

Also Read: Check Deccan Herald's Budget page for latest news on Union Budget 2020

While the INR 2,500 crore allocated for tourism promotion in FY21 could have been higher, the larger investment of INR 27,300 crore for industry and commerce infrastructure will definitely have a positive effect on the travel industry as well. The decision to add 100 more airports will further boost domestic and international travel in the country. Further, we appreciate the government’s recognition of wealth creators, the focus on Swachh Bharat and the tax relief provided to consumers. We are feeling positive about the impact of the Union Budget 2020 on the travel sector and the larger Indian economy.

(The author is Co-founder and CEO at Zostel)