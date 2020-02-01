Budget 2020: Textile industry gets a boost

By Akhil Jain

‘’National Technical Textile Mission with an outlay of Rs 1,480 crore is a great move by Finance Minister. The bigger chunk of this investment must be utilised for skill development, tech and automation to get higher efficiency for faster and cost-effective production. We are really happy about the personal income tax reduction in the budget, which should add positive sentiments overall and spur the consumer towards spending that was on hold in the previous 2-3 years’’

(Akhil Jain, Executive Director, Madame, a Retail brand)