'Budget doesn't encourage risk management practices'

By RM Vishakha
Risk management through insurance is an essential part of nation building. In India, the construct has always nudged future savings and risk management through encouraging conscious investment towards the same aided by tax relief. We have not seen announcements that will encourage risk management practices.
(The author is MD & CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance)
