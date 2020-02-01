Exemption of tax on ESOP is a welcome move: Acko General Insurance

Exemption of tax on ESOP is a welcome move: Animesh Das

  • Feb 01 2020, 21:33pm ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 21:33pm ist
Nirmala Sitharaman. (Reuters Photo)

By Animesh Das

Exemption of tax on ESOP is a welcome move for startup ecosystem. ESOP is instrumental in bringing high value talent into startup ecosystem, with tax exemption, it'll encourage the companies to  introduce ESOP in their offerings. Additionally, the introduction of government funded seed round and investment clearance cell will also help new entrepreneurs to enter into the startup world.

Animesh Das, Head of Product Strategy, Acko General Insurance

