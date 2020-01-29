'Expect govt to focus on constructing safer roads'

By Ayyushman Mehta,

“The Indian automobile sector over the past year has undergone a critical phase with a steep slump in the sales figures of both two-wheeler as well as four-wheeler manufacturers. However, many two and four-wheeler manufacturers have adapted to the new BS-VI norms very well resulting in the overall improvement of the product offerings. While the Government has proposed an electric revolution that will provide the auto industry with the much-needed impetus, we expect that the Government should also focus on constructing safer roads in both rural as well as urban areas so that accident figures can be reduced. Furthermore, we hope that there would be stricter norms and implementation to allow only original ISI marked helmets on the roads and lower GST rates from the current 18% to 5% given it is a safety and essential product so that every rider can purchase ISI helmets at an affordable price. We hope this year’s budget can brighten the future for the auto industry in India.”

(The writer is Managing Director, MAVOX Helmets, Sandhar Amkin Industries Pvt Ltd.)