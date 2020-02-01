'FM set ball rolling by announcing confidence-building measures'

By. Gautam C Kaushik,

“The Finance Minister has set the ball rolling by announcing confidence-building measures and steps to rejuvenate consumption and jobs. In line with the focus on $5 trillion GDP, there are measures to boost investment climate, ease of compliances and demand. Along with continued efforts to boost farm income, consumption to get much needed filip with the proposed new personal income tax regime to put more money in the hands of the tax payer. overall there is a sustained focus on ease of business, clean & vibrant financial sector and ease of living for all.”

(The writer is MD & CEO, PAYBACK India)

Follow DH's Union Budget 2020 coverage here

Follow DH's stock market liveblog here

Follow DH's Budget 2020 liveblog here