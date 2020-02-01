FM Sitharaman's moves to signal divestment in Union Budget 2020

During her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made multiple announcements to the government's goal of divesting from various PSUs, both directly and indirectly.

More Tejas and PPP in Railways

Sitharaman announced 150 trains to be run in PPP model alongside private participation in redeveloping railway stations. She also announced more Tejas-type trains to go to tourist destinations.

She also announced a provision for the much-demanded suburban rail in Bengaluru, saying that "Central Government would provide 20% of equity and facilitate external assistance up to 60% of the project cost".

Letting go of IDBI

Sitharaman also announced that the Centre will sell its holdings in IDBI, which also resulted in the bank's shares spiking 18% in NSE. The rest of the stock market wasn't so happy, though.

LIC going public soon

Sitharaman announced that the Centre will begin selling a part of its stake in the Life Insurance Corporation of India, of which it currently owns 100%.

Away with port(s)

The Centre will corporatise at least one major port and eventually list it on stock exchanges, Sitharaman announced.

India currently has 12 major ports - Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), V O Chidambaranar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia).