Foreign capital should be invited: Orowealth

By Vijay Kuppa

"When the honorable Finance Minister, Mrs. Nirmala Sitharaman laid down the Task Force report on National Infrastructure Pipeline on 31 Dec 2019, a major thrust was provided to building the Digital infrastructure in order to achieve the USD 5 tn mark for Indian economy. Under the current state of economy, a lot of innovation in the fintech space is providing complete access and last mile connectivity, thus creating an eco-system where data flow and services are accessible to all. Thus there are high expectation from the Budget from the Fintech space. A clarity on Aadhaar E-kyc will be a welcome move for many fintech players as that will lower the operational burden of onboarding and thus complete focus can made on financial inclusion in a seamless way. The other aspect would be policy to make internet available across Tier III and IV cities, so that all the basic services are accessible. Thus a drive is needed for this project for implementation. Parity on capital gains on listed and unlisted shares will help to boost the fresh flow of funds from investors into this space. A seed fund can be established by Government and startups which have displayed their credibility in solving current issues can be scaled up to solve issues at national level by providing capital and financing at attractive rates. Foreign capital should be invited and the Government can co-invest in players which will provide some comfort to outside investors."

Vijay Kuppa, Co - Founder, Orowealth

