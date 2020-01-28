'Govt should adopt sandbox approach towards insurance'

Govt should adopt sandbox approach towards insurance: Policybazaar

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 28 2020, 16:54pm ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2020, 16:54pm ist
Representative image (iStock photo)

By Tarun Mathur

"We do not have a social security system like the one prevailing in Europe where the government takes care of all the end-to-end requirements of the citizen post-retirement. In fact, the only available instrument of social security for citizens is insurance. Thus, it is important for the government to adopt a sandbox approach towards insurance in Union Budget 2020 and incentivize people to make the nation socially secure." he said.

Tarun Mathur, Co-founder and CBO, Policybazaar.com

Union Budget 2020
Budget Expectations
Insurance
