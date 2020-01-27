By Nitin Kapoor,

"The textile industry has attained significant developments in the past decade. This progression is experienced in all avenues inclusive of fashion trends, consumer perception, shopping pattern, and technological advancements. Each element has holistically evolved and has become influential aspects that direct the growth of the segment. The eCommerce portals play a critical role in the sales and promotion of all industries on a global level. Consumers are supportive of this medium due to varied factors. The company innovates unique strategies in addition to the generalised perks given by the portals. Brands are more conscious of reducing wastage and enhancing the consumers' experience. The budget 2020 should concentrate and inspire entrepreneurs to ideate and implement efficient methodologies that can redefine the outlook of the industry. This financial aid would provide them with the scope to invent and identify strategies and mechanisms that would highlight the role of the Indian textile industry in the global market."

(The writer is CEO and Co-Founder, IBA Crafts )