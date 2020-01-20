Halwa ceremony kicks off Budget 2020 document printing

Union Budget 2020 document printing begins with Halwa ceremony

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 20 2020, 12:21pm ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2020, 15:04pm ist
The customary halwa ceremony marks the process of printing documents for the Budget. (ANI Photo)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated at 'Halwa Ceremony' that was held at the Ministry of Finance, North Block, to mark the beginning of printing of documents relating to Union Budget 2020-21.

As per the tradition, every year the government hosts a halwa ceremony, a few days before the Budget is presented, marking the official kick-off of events. The Indian dessert is prepared in a large vessel and served to the finance ministry staff.

Also read — Union Budget 2020: What is Halwa Ceremony?

 

