Union Budget 2020 document printing begins with Halwa ceremony

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated at 'Halwa Ceremony' that was held at the Ministry of Finance, North Block, to mark the beginning of printing of documents relating to Union Budget 2020-21.

The customary halwa ceremony marks the process of printing documents for the Budget.

As per the tradition, every year the government hosts a halwa ceremony, a few days before the Budget is presented, marking the official kick-off of events. The Indian dessert is prepared in a large vessel and served to the finance ministry staff.

Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 'Halwa Ceremony' being held at Ministry of Finance, North Block, to mark the beginning of printing of documents relating to Union Budget 2020-21.

