Union Budget 2020: Healthcare industry seek concessions for import of medical equipments

Top healthcare industry are expecting tax concessions on imported medical devices and medicines in addition to assistance for local manufacturing units.
Here are the demands:
"At present, India imports nearly 80 percent of all medical devices and domestic manufacturing took more of a hit post GST as the imports became cheaper by 11 percent. As the imports went up by 24 percent in the previous fiscal, the government needs to take urgent measures to boost local manufacturing if it wants India to become a manufacturing hub. For starters, tariff protection will boost the domestic industry and encourage competition, which will drive price stability. Secondly, we should increase the regulations to cover most medical devices and ensure responsible manufacturing and protect the interests of patients. Preferential pricing will promote quality in public procurement, and ensure that the patients who access the public healthcare system get the quality of treatment that they deserve. A These changes will ensure a level playing field and help put an end to the import dependence, which is vital if we want to achieve universal health coverage in line with the United Nation & Sustainable Development Goals. In addition, the Government should give export promotion scheme for local manufacturer. Custom duty refund in case of re-exports." says, Mr. Nikhilesh Tiwari, Founder & CEO, ColMed.
"With environmental degradation and climate change among major concerns of our time, the need to promote sustainable farming – both crop farming and animal farming – must be high on government’s agenda. As an organization working in the field of sustainable poultry farming, we expect the government to lay down a clear policy for sustainable farming and animal rearing. These include healthy diets for poultry, medication free rearing, safe disposal and safe processing. The government must incentivize farmers to adopt the use of safe and healthy rearing practices that lead to a more sustainable approach to poultry production. The government must also encourage organizations working to devise sustainable farming solutions to animal farmers. Falling consumption on a national level has emerged as a serious concern for different sectors as well as the economy as a whole. Poultry industry is no different. In fact, reports have shown that poultry farmers are struggling to cope with rising feed costs and falling consumer demand. Some poultry farmers have also been demanding duty free imports of maize (an important poultry feed) to help them tide over the high feed costs. We hope the government will pay due attention to the sector in the upcoming budget." Says Dr. Bhushan Bhavsar, Managing Director, Vetphage Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd.
“Narendra Modi government ambitious National Health Policy 2017 remains an unfulfilled promise if the budget allocation for the health sector during the year is any indication. In India, approximately 18 crore people suffer from mental health illness - depression, stress, suicide. However, the amount of funds that the government has allocated for mental issues is only Rs 50 crore in its National Mental Health Program. We expect a balanced doctor-patient ratio as the treatment gap makes it difficult for the government to manage the mental health of the working-age population, which is a key social and economic issues as they are integral to the functioning of the economy. The Mental Health Act made it mandatory that every insurer shall make provisions for medical insurance for the treatment of mental illness on the same basis as is available for the treatment of physical illnesses. In case of hospitalization during mental illness, the coverage will include analysis and diagnosis of a person's mental condition, treatment as well as care and rehabilitation of such person for his mental illness or suspected mental illness. However, making mental health a part of health insurance is not enough especially when the infrastructure and doctor to patient ratio cannot facilitate its smooth functioning. This is why the union budget needs to focus on mental well being in a wholesome way and emphasize the integration of mental health services in basic health care system in India to improve upon its affordability and accessibility. The government should raise more awareness by organizing campaigns and empathy classes wherein people share what is preying on their mind instead of agonizing over it by keeping it in,” said Dr. Prakriti Poddar Expert in Mental Health, Director Poddar Wellness Ltd, Managing Trustee of Poddar Foundation.
"Petcare segment has attained significant growth in the last few decades. The public has begun to welcome the four-legged species into their homes and hearts. There are over 19 million registered pets in India. The increase in pet owners has a direct correlation with the demand for quality pet care products. The product segment has diversified in both tangible and intangible services. Consumers are incredibly conscious of the brands and product profiles utilized for their pets. The pet food, toys, and accessories sector have a net value of over USD 334.3 million. The intangible solutions like healthcare, counseling and other allied services. The consumer preferences reinstate the demand factors in these avenues. Budget 2020 should focus on all essential elements and should allot the resources for sustainability and development. We have high expectations for the budget as it would be a crucial step in the advancement of the industry," Dr. Sujit Paul, Founder, Woofwoofnow, said.
