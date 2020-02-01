Union budget offers benefits for healthcare sector: Aster DM Healtcare

By Azad Moopen

The Union Budget, prepared in difficult Economic scenario has managed to create opportunities for growth within limited resources. It is good to see that Finance Minister has provided some benefits in the union budget for the Healthcare sector:

1. Eradication of Tuberculosis in the country by the year 2025 is a great step towards healthier India

2. There is proposal for viability fund gap suppprt for hospitals in Tier 2 and 3 cities for meeting the requirement for Ayushman Bharat. This will give more accessibility to the people in the smaller cities and villages.

3. The proposal to have PPP model hospitals in 112 aspirational districts will again increase the accessibility for healthcare to marginalized population

4. Making 2000 essential medicines available through Jana Oushadi stores to common man.

However, it is unfortunate that the allocation of 69000 CR for the sector is only just 1% of GDP which will be highly inadequate for any major leap forward in the sector.

The budget is almost silent regarding NRIs and many of the demands and suggestions to benefit them have not been considered.

(Author is Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare)