Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest over $750 million in Reliance Retail

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest Rs 5,512.50 crore ($751.13 million) in Reliance Industries' retail arm, giving the unit a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore, the Indian conglomerate said on Tuesday.

ADIA's investment will translate into a 1.20% equity stake in Reliance Retail on a fully diluted basis.

With this investment, RRVL has raised Rs 37,710 crore from global investors including Silver Lake, KKR, General Atlantic, Mubadala, GIC, TPG and ADIA in less than four weeks.

With DHNS inputs