ADIA to invest over $750 mn in Reliance Retail

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest over $750 million in Reliance Retail

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 06 2020, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 19:29 ist
Credit: Reuters/file photo.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest Rs 5,512.50 crore ($751.13 million) in Reliance Industries' retail arm, giving the unit a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore, the Indian conglomerate said on Tuesday.

ADIA's investment will translate into a 1.20% equity stake in Reliance Retail on a fully diluted basis.

With this investment, RRVL has raised Rs 37,710 crore from global investors including Silver Lake, KKR, General Atlantic, Mubadala, GIC, TPG and ADIA in less than four weeks.

With DHNS inputs

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Abu Dhabi
investment
Reliance
Reliance Industries
Retail

What's Brewing

Delhi's oldest graveyard clears space for Covid burials

Delhi's oldest graveyard clears space for Covid burials

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

Poco C3 with MediaTek octa-core CPU launched in India

Poco C3 with MediaTek octa-core CPU launched in India

Anushka, Taapsee top McAfee 'dangerous celebrity' list

Anushka, Taapsee top McAfee 'dangerous celebrity' list

 