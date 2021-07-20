Adani Group denies move to shift Mumbai airport HQ to Ahmedabad

The Adani Group has denied any move to shift the headquarters of the Mumbai airport to Ahmedabad.
Amid reports, the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders have slammed the move of the Adani Group which recently took over the management of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, which is run by the Mumbai International Airport Ltd.
It also said that the headquarters of the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd in Raigad district would also be in Mumbai.
“In light of rumours that the Mumbai Airport HQ will be moving to Ahmedabad, we unambiguously state that both MIAL and NMIA airports will remain headquartered in Mumbai. We reiterate our commitment to make Mumbai proud and create thousands of jobs through our airport ecosystem,” the Adani Group said in a tweet.
