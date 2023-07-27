Adani Transmission is now Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Transmission renames itself as Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions, erstwhile Adani Transmission, is the country’s largest private transmission company, with a presence across 14 states.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2023, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 22:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Adani Transmission Ltd on Thursday said it has renamed itself to Adani Energy Solutions Limited with immediate effect.

"The company’s name has been changed from Adani Transmission Limited to Adani Energy Solutions Limited w.e.f. 27th July, 2023 pursuant to the even dated 'Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name' received from the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad," a BSE filing said.

Business News
Adani Group
Adani
Gautam Adani

