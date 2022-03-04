ArcelorMittal halts production at Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine

ArcelorMittal halts production at Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine

The steelmaker further said it is deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine and the threat to its employees and the entire Ukrainian population

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 04 2022, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 22:22 ist
Luxembourg-headquartered ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries. Credit: AFP Photo

Global steel giant ArcelorMittal has stopped production at its Kryvyi Rih facility in Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict between the eastern European country and Russia.

In a statement, ArcelorMittal, which is owned by Indian-origin industrialist Lakshmi N Mittal, said "the decision to idle its steelmaking operations in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine (has been taken) in order to ensure the safety and security of our people and assets."

Follow live updates on Russia-Ukraine crisis here

The company has been evaluating the situation on a daily basis and production had previously been reduced with the plant operating at a technical minimum (approximately one-third of its normal production levels), the company said in the statement issued on Thursday.

The steelmaker further said it is deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine and the threat to its employees and the entire Ukrainian population.

Luxembourg-headquartered ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries. In India, the company runs a steel plant in Hazira, Gujarat in a joint venture with Japan-based Nippon Steel.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
ArcelorMittal
Steel
Ukraine
Russia

What's Brewing

Kohli's 100th Test: Fan frenzy from Mohali Stadium

Kohli's 100th Test: Fan frenzy from Mohali Stadium

Name game in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP

Name game in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP

UP has most candidates with serious criminal charges

UP has most candidates with serious criminal charges

Mafias are now crawling instead of flaunting guns in jeep: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Mafias are now crawling instead of flaunting guns in jeep: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

'Jhund' movie review: Engaging sports drama

'Jhund' movie review: Engaging sports drama

 