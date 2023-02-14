Audi looks to assemble EVs in India

Germany auto major Audi is now mulling the possibility of assembling its EVs in India.

“We are looking at opportunities to locally assemble electric vehicles,” Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, told The Economic Times. “A final decision is likely over the next couple of quarters. But it is only a matter of time," he said.

At present, Audi has four electric vehicles in the Indian market. “Electric cars are making inroads. The penetration currently is about 2-3 per cent of overall volumes in the industry. But this will grow substantially once more products are assembled locally,” said Dhillon.

Dhillon also expressed confidence in meeting the demand of auto buyers who have shown an increased preference for electric and petrol four-wheelers.

Audi expects to have significant double-digit growth in India in 2023 on the back of new products and full year availability of its popular models.

The company launched its Q3 Sportback model, a sporty compact crossover style of its popular SUV Q3, priced at Rs 51.43 lakh (ex-showroom) line as it seeks to continue with the momentum of its strong sales growth posted last year.

"I am looking at a significant high double digit growth for this year as well. We grew 27 per cent last year, but this year also we will continue to grow because the whole product line is available," Dhillon told PTI.

In 2022, Audi India posted sales of 4,187 units as compared to 3,293 units in 2021, a growth of 27.14 per cent.

(With agency inputs)