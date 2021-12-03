Believe in bright future of India, passion of its young entrepreneurs: Masayoshi Son

Believe in passion of India's oung entrepreneurs: Son

Son, the chief executive of Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank, said the group is the biggest foreign investor in India

  Dec 03 2021
Billionaire investor Masayoshi Son. Credit: AP Photo

Billionaire investor Masayoshi Son on Friday said he believes in the bright future of India and the passion of its young entrepreneurs and noted that SoftBank Group has infused $3 billion into the country this year alone, underlining commitment to the market.

Speaking at the InFinity Forum, Son, the chief executive of Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank, said the group is the biggest foreign investor in India.

"We provided about 10 per cent of the funding of all of the unicorns in India...I believe in the future of India. I believe in the passion of young entrepreneurs in India," he said.

India "will be great" with a "bright future", he said.

"I tell to young people in India, let us make it happen. I will support," Son said.

Outlining SoftBank's commitment to India, Son said this year alone, the group has invested $3 billion in the country.

SoftBank has been aggressively investing in India over the past few years, backing companies like Paytm, Ola and Delhivery. It has also invested in Flipkart and Meesho.

