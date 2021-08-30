Bharti Airtel shares gain over 2 per cent

Bharti Airtel shares gain over 2% as Rs 21,000-cr fundraising plan gets board approval

The mega fundraising is bound to give more firepower to Airtel, as the company takes on rivals in the fiercely-competitive Indian telecom market

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 30 2021, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 12:10 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Shares of Bharti Airtel on Monday gained over 2 per cent after the company's board approved raising up to Rs 21,000 crore by way of rights issue.

The stock jumped 2.57 per cent to Rs 609.25 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it gained 2.40 per cent to Rs 609.45.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel's board on Sunday approved raising up to Rs 21,000 crore by way of rights issue, at a price of Rs 535 per share, according to a regulatory filing.

The mega fundraising is bound to give more firepower to Airtel, as the company takes on rivals in the fiercely-competitive Indian telecom market.

Airtel's board, which met to consider the company's capital raising plans, cleared the rights issue price of Rs 535 per fully paid-up equity share, including premium of Rs 530 per equity share.

In a BSE filing, Airtel said that the "...board approved the issuance of equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each of the company on rights basis to eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date (to be notified later), of an issue size of up to Rs 21,000 crore".

A rights issue is an offer to existing shareholders to buy additional new shares in the company.

Bharti Airtel
Stocks
Markets

